South Indian Bank waives off fund transfer charges on its digital platforms

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Indian Bank has waived off fund transfer charges on its digital platforms like mobile banking, net banking and host-to-host banking. The NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and other digital banking services are temporarily offered free of cost that includes other bank ATM usages.

South Indian Bank has also announced a new business loan, which will be offered as a term loan for existing working capital customers. The loan is meant to help business people to tide over the difficulties in the current market situation.

Following the government directives to contain the virus spread, South Indian Bank has limited its working hours during the lockdown period across various States. The branches are currently operating on a minimal staff. The Bank has urged its customers to utilise their digital banking platforms for transactions during the lockdown period.