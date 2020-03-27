News

South Indian Bank waives off fund transfer charges on its digital platforms

?OUR BUREAU Kochi | Updated on March 27, 2020 Published on March 27, 2020

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, South Indian Bank has waived off fund transfer charges on its digital platforms like mobile banking, net banking and host-to-host banking. The NEFT, RTGS, IMPS and other digital banking services are temporarily offered free of cost that includes other bank ATM usages.

South Indian Bank has also announced a new business loan, which will be offered as a term loan for existing working capital customers. The loan is meant to help business people to tide over the difficulties in the current market situation.

Following the government directives to contain the virus spread, South Indian Bank has limited its working hours during the lockdown period across various States. The branches are currently operating on a minimal staff. The Bank has urged its customers to utilise their digital banking platforms for transactions during the lockdown period.

Published on March 27, 2020
coronavirus
South Indian Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Toll collections to decline by 2-3 per cent in FY20: ICRA