Southern Railway loads 16.68 MT of originating freight from April to Oct

Southern Railway (SR) had loaded 16.68 million tonnes (MT) of originating freight in the first seven months — April to October — of the current financial year, registering a 13 per cent growth over the same period last year’s handling of 14.79 MT.

During April to October 2021, the revenue generation from originating freight loading was ₹1,517 crores ( ₹1,199 crore). Besides, the originating freight revenue was 2.61 per cent higher than the Board’s target for April-October 2021, says a press release from SR.

The main commodities of freight loading during this year were iron and steel, raw material for steel plants; coal, cement, fertiliser, petroleum products and containers, says a press release from SR.