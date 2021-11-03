News

Southern Railway loads 16.68 MT of originating freight from April to Oct

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 03, 2021

Registers 13 per cent growth over the same period last year

Southern Railway (SR) had loaded 16.68 million tonnes (MT) of originating freight in the first seven months — April to October — of the current financial year, registering a 13 per cent growth over the same period last year’s handling of 14.79 MT.

During April to October 2021, the revenue generation from originating freight loading was ₹1,517 crores ( ₹1,199 crore). Besides, the originating freight revenue was 2.61 per cent higher than the Board’s target for April-October 2021, says a press release from SR.

The main commodities of freight loading during this year were iron and steel, raw material for steel plants; coal, cement, fertiliser, petroleum products and containers, says a press release from SR.

Published on November 03, 2021

