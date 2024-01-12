Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) revealed that the asset under management (AUM) has reached ₹11-lakh crore as of January 10, 2023, with the southern region leading in the National Pension System( NPS) enrolment, contributing the highest share in the current fiscal year across India.

Approximately 31 per cent of all India enrolments in the NPS private sector (corporate + all citizens) are from the southern region. In NPS Corporate, the Southern region holds a substantial 39 per cent share, while for All Citizen, it stands at 29 per cent.

Within 4 months and 18 days (from August 24, 2023 to January 10, 2024), the AUM surged from ₹10-lakh crore to ₹11-lakh crore. Additionally, the private sector AUM achieved ₹ 2-lakh crore as of December 9, 2023.

In FY 2023-24, the NPS private sector witnessed significant growth -- the total subscriber base surged to 51 lakh, with an AUM of ₹2.04-lakh crore as of December 23, 2023.

All citizen subscribers grew to 32.17 lakh (22 per cent) from 26.3 lakh, and AUM increased to ₹0.53-lakh crore (38 per cent) year-on-year. While corporate subscribers increased to 18.83 lakh (16 per cent) from 16.24 lakh, with AUM rising to ₹1.5-lakh crore (38 per cent) from the previous year.

The number of corporates registered under NPS reached 14,991 in December 2023, up from 12,865 in March 2023.

Moreover, projections indicate the private sector’s subscriber base is expected to surpass 55 lakh, with AUM reaching ₹2.20-lakh crore by the fiscal year’s end. As of December 23, 2023, NPS/APY collectively boasts 6.99 crore subscribers and an AUM of ₹10.85-lakh crore.

