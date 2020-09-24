News

SP Balasubrahmanyam extremely critical: Hospital

PTI Chennai | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

S P Balasubrahmanyam

Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam admitted for Covid-19 treatment and on life support is extremely critical, a hospital treating him here said on Thursday.

Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB admitted on August 5, “remains on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) and other life support measures,” MGM Healthcare said.

“His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical,” Assistant Director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

A team of experts at the hospital are monitoring his health condition, she said.

Covid-19
