S&P Global opens USGBC certified office in Hyderabad

S&P Global, a provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data for capital and commodity markets, has opened a new green-building office here.

The operations from the existing premises have been relocated to the new 2.41 lakh sq ft facility which is US Green Building Council (USGBC) Gold-rated LEED certified. It can house 3,500 employees.

“At S&P Global, we are committed to investing in India and in our people, with the ultimate intent of contributing to a better, more sustainable world,” Abhishek Tomar, Managing Director - India Operations, S&P Global & Chief Data Officer, S&P Global Market Intelligence said in a statement.