SP Group's Pallonji Mistry dies at 93

PTI | Mumbai, June 28 | Updated on: Jun 28, 2022
President Pranab Mukherjee presenting Padma Bhushan to Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry during Civil Investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on March 28, 2016

President Pranab Mukherjee presenting Padma Bhushan to Pallonji Shapoorji Mistry during Civil Investiture ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on March 28, 2016 | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Mistry was the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate

Shapoorji Pallonji Group's head Pallonji Mistry died at his residence here, company officials said on Tuesday.

Mistry, the largest individual shareholder in the Tata Group with a 18.4 per cent holding in the conglomerate, was 93.

He died mid-sleep at his south Mumbai residence on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the officials said.

Published on June 28, 2022
