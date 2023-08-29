GalaxEye, an IIT-Madras incubated space-tech start-up, on Tuesday announced the launch of a high-resolution aerial drone-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) system, which can perform detailed and high-resolution all-weather imaging even in rainy or cloudy conditions.

The start-up said its in-house data fusion technology will deliver insights and data from space, empowering satellite constellations to conduct all-weather imaging without any of the atmospheric hindrances faced by single-sensor satellites.

“India is budding with young space start-ups. Among them, GalaxEye has been able to prove their capabilities in such a short period of time, that too with difficult technologies like SAR,” Sudheer Kumar, Director, Capacity Building Office, ISRO, said in press release.

GalaxEye was founded in 2021 by Suyash Singh, Denil Chawda, Kishan Thakkar, Pranit Mehta, and Rakshit Bhatt.

The start-up is working on deploying a satellite constellation with a data fusion based sensor to provide imagery dataset from space. GalaxEye’s data-as-a-service model helps businesses and governments make data-driven decisions based on insights from satellite imagery.

The drone-based SAR system is said to be the first such technology developed by a private company in India.

“When we founded GalaxEye in 2021, our goal was to build a tech demonstrator prior to embarking on satellite launch. This achievement stands as a testament to the tech prowess of our team and demonstration of our commitment to our Drishti Mission,” said Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO, GalaxEye Space.