SpaceX’s giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad, said news agency AP.
According reports, Elon Musk's company launched the nearly 400-foot (120-metre) Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.
No people or satellites were aboard during the launch.
The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys. It was the second launch attempt.