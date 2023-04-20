SpaceX’s giant new rocket blasted off on its first test flight Thursday but failed minutes after rising from the launch pad, said news agency AP.

This still image taken from a SpaceX video shows the SpaceX Starship exploding after launch for the flight test | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO / SPACEX

According reports, Elon Musk's company launched the nearly 400-foot (120-metre) Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border.

No people or satellites were aboard during the launch.

SpaceX’s Starship before the launch

The company plans to use Starship to send people and cargo to the moon and, eventually, Mars. NASA has reserved a Starship for its next moonwalking team, and rich tourists are already booking lunar flybys. It was the second launch attempt.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit