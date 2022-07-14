Speaker denies banning words, Opposition says being “gagged”

After a storm of protest by the Opposition over a booklet listing “unparliamentary” words, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla’s comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as ‘ashamed’, ‘jumlajeevi’, ‘ taanashah’, ‘abused’, ‘betrayed’, ‘corrupt’, ‘drama’, ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘incompetent’ as unparliamentary expressions.

“No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament,” Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to “describe how BJP was destroying India” as unparliamentary. Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government.

“It is a routine practice continuing since 1954,” he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

The Opposition, however, maintained that they were being “gagged”.

“All words used by the Opposition to describe the reality of Modi Sarkar now to be considered ‘unparliamentary’. What next Vishguru?,” asked Congress’s general secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh.

Rahul Gandhi maintained that “words used in discussions and debates which correctly describe PM’s handling of the government are now banned from being spoken”.

Derek O Brien of the Trinamool Congress tweeted his protest: “Session begins in a few days. Gag order has been issued on MPs. Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament – “Ashamed, Abused, Betrayed, Corrupt, Hypocrisy, Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy.”