Special flight takes 101 US nationals back home

An Air India special passenger relief flight arrived from Mumbai to carry back 101 US nationals from Hyderabad. As per the flight itinerary, a Delta Airlines from Mumbai will fly them back to the US.

The passengers used the fully-sanitised main terminal building of the Domestic Departures of the Hyderabad International Airport. The flight was facilitated with the support of the US consulate, Hyderabad and the Telangana government.

Special screening and safety measures were in place as part of Covid-19 precautionary steps that included thermal screening, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

As of April 30, the Airport has handled 11 evacuation flights serving over 850 foreign nationals to the the UK, the UAE, the US and Germany.