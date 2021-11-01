Special task force identifies nearly ₹2,000 crore of unutilised funds by various govt arms: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

A special task force set up by the Tamil Nadu government to identify unutilised funds lying idle with various departments, state-run organisations, statutory institutions and local bodies, but kept outside the treasury, has unearthed over ₹1,946 crore. These funds can be immediately remitted back to the government account, said the State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

“This is just a trailer. Expect a lot more funds to be unearthed,” he said while speaking to reporters on Monday. “Many thousand bank accounts are under scrutiny. The final number will be many ‘Xs’. It will be a big number,” he added. The task force will be given extension till March 31, 2022 to complete the work.

Denying any political motive behind this exercise, he described the issue as a systemic problem.

“Government is not designed to be an efficient spender of funds. Earlier the variation between the budget data, revised estimates and the actual spending would be in the range of 3-4 per cent. Now it is as high as 20 per cent. We are now trying to focus on the outcome rather than the intent or design,” he said.

The government, he added, is putting in place a rigorous system to check if the allocated funds are spent as intended, seek explanation if it is not the case and ensure that unused funds are returned to the Government account without it being diverted for other purposes. “By doing so, we want to avoid administrative failures. From now on not one rupee can be spent without proper authorisation,” Minister added.

Data purification

Another major exercise that the Tamil Nadu government has embarked upon what the minister called ‘the data purification effort’ is to enhance data centric governance. It has already begun to analyse data bases such as civil registration systems, Public Distribution System (PDS), old age pension and so on. This has thrown up a lot of instances of deceased persons receiving old age pension or monthly allocation of rice through PDS.

Similarly, analysis of crop jewel loan data of various co-operative banks revealed many instances of same person taking multiple farm loan from different banks for the same piece of land. In some places gold loans were given without actually pledging the gold. Data centric governance will prevent a lot of leakage and the revenue so saved can be used to target the welfare measures better. The minister also said that it will help the DMK government to deliver on its electoral promises earlier than expected. He, however, refrained from revealing the extent of savings he is expecting from these exercises.

Explaining the current state of finances of the State government, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Finance, S Krishnan said that the borrowings were ₹10,000 crore lower than the same period last year. The capex was higher than last year. “We will reduce the revenue deficit. We will do better and that I will guarantee,” the Minister added.