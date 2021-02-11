Spencer’s Retail Q3 loss widens to ₹21 crore

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Spencer’s Retail, an RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company, reported a widening of standalone net loss of ₹21 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The loss in the corresponding quarter last year stood at ₹17 crore.
The company also saw a near four per cent decline in standalone revenue from operations at ₹586 crore for the period under review. Revenues in Q3FY20 stood at ₹586 crore.
Spencer’s operates with 160 stores with a total trading area of 13.52 lakh square feet as on December 31, 2020.
According to Shashwat Goenka, Sector Head, Spencer’s Retail, the company saw an acceleration in business recovery, as reflected in the sequential revenue growth of 9 per cent in Q3FY21 over Q2FY21.
Food sales have shown growth versus last year. Non-food sales, too, reached 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, led by general merchandise.
“We have also seen sequential improvement in our profitability. The cost savings initiatives are on track. We are focusing on sales growth through our ‘Out of Store’ initiatives such as ‘Phone Delivery’ and e-commerce using our ‘Stores as Hubs,” Goenka said.
He added that store expansion has resumed and seven new stores were added in the December-quarter; while Natures Basket too opened its second store in Kolkata in January.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
UltraTech Cement (₹6,352.1): Marks fresh lifetime high After showing sluggish price action over two weeks ...
We give you a low-down after the Budget put the spotlight on ULIPs with a key tax change
If I go long straddle (selling weekly expiry), then how to hedge if the market falls suddenly in intradayArjun ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...