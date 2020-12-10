SpiceJet in pact with Snowman, Om Logistics for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

Logistical difficulties of transporting and delivering the temperature-sensitive Covid-19 vaccine are starting to be mitigated, with SpiceJet partnering with Snowman Logistics and Om Logistics for seamless distribution.

The logistic tie-ups also offer the strongest indication yet that this task will be left to the vaccine-makers without any involvement of the government.

Strategic support

The strategic partnership with Om Logistics seeks to provide a speedy, seamless and reliable solution for Covid-19 vaccine movement and delivery as well as to create a sustainable cold chain network, both domestically and internationally, SpiceJet said in a statement.

“As a part of the association, Om Logistics Ltd will provide SpiceJet with the refrigerated trucks to cover the first mile and the last mile across the length and breadth of the country. SpiceJet will provide the necessary air support to carry Covid-19 vaccines pan-India and internationally in a temperature-controlled environment,” it said.

SpiceJet has signed a memorandum of understanding with Snowman for jointly engaging in storage, transportation and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from various manufacturers across India and internationally, in the required temperature-controlled zones, Snowman said in a statement.

Snowman will handle ground services such as transportation to/from manufacturers, warehouses, airports and consumption points, packing, storage and warehousing, in the required temperature zones, while SpiceJet will provide the air connectivity for temperature-controlled distribution of the Covid-19 vaccines across India as well as internationally.

Vaccination arrangements

With lack of clarity from the government on taking over the logistics of vaccine distribution and delivery, vaccine-makers have started planning their own distribution network by engaging with cold chain logistics firms.

“They are looking at where are the cold storages and all those things and indications are that by January end, we should have some clarity on what is the volume and who is distributing where,” Sunil Nair, CEO of Snowman Logistics, said adding that the firm has put in place most of the operating process required for the movement of vaccine.

India has some 20,000 reefer containerised trucks, of which roughly 10-15 per cent may be suitable for vaccine transportation if in the frozen temperature range. Cold chain companies have also added or are adding over 500 reefer trucks in anticipation of the vaccine surge. With proper planning and design of an end to end supply chain, this capacity should be sufficient for vaccine distribution, according to LogisticsNow, a start-up logistics intelligence platform.

“However, the strategy and approach for vaccinating various parts of the country and segments of the population might make this a far more complex supply chain, which could result in temporary shortages, while this supply chain is being set-up,” said Raj Saxena, Founder and CEO, LogisticsNow.