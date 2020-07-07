SpiceJet operates 146 international charter flights to Kerala

She wanted to become a pilot but history willed otherwise
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
SpiceJet has operated 146 international charter flights to Kerala bringing back 25,708 Indians stranded in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar. Overall, the airline has helped repatriate 30,000 citizens till date in the last two months.
SpiceJet has operated 97 international charter flights to Kerala from the UAE and 26 from Saudi Arabia bringing home 17,115 and 4,568 Keralites respectively. In addition, the airline has also operated 11 charter flights from Oman to bring back 1,925 Keralites and 12 flights from Qatar helping 2,100 residents of Kerala reach their hometown.
In June alone, SpiceJet operated a total of 175 charter flights to different parts of the country.
Ajay Singh, CMD said that SpiceJet is proud to have played a small role in repatriating over 25,000 Keralites back to the State. The airline has transported around 20,000 tonnes of domestic and international cargo since March 25 including medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables.
SpiceJet’s international cargo network now spans over 45 countries with the airline operating regular flights to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Bangkok, Colombo, Dhaka, Dubai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kabul, Kyrgyzstan, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Myanmar, Moscow, Shanghai, Singapore, Sharjah, Tashkent, and a host of other places.
SpiceJet operated the country’s first cargo-on-seat flight on April 7 carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin and belly space. Since then, the airline has been regularly deploying its B737 and Q400 passenger aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.
