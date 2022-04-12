Spiraling input costs: Corrugated box manufacturers to observe ‘black day’ on April 16 

The Kerala Corrugated Box Manufacturers Association (KeCBMA) will observe ‘black day’ on April 16 citing that they are forced to increase prices due to the acute shortage of raw materials and sharp increase in their prices. The prices of duplex boards and kraft paper, key raw materials used in the manufacture of corrugated boxes, have gone up by 35 per cent in a month’s time, according to the manufacturers.

Xavier Jose, President, KeCBMA, said, “Apart from the increase in prices of raw materials, the manufacturers have also been hit by acute raw material shortage. We are left with no option but to increase prices.” He appealed to the consumers to cooperate with price increase.

Waste paper shortage

KeCBMA Coordinator G Rajeev pointed out the industry has also been hit by the shortage of waste paper used for manufacturing kraft paper. During the time of Covid outbreak, collection of waste paper was affected, said KeCBMA office bearers, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war has led to further increase in the prices of raw materials.

Moreover, the paper manufacturers have started exporting paper following increased demand from the international market, they said. The association warned that if the situation continued, prices of kraft paper and duplex boards are likely to witness an increase of 50-60 per cent in the future.