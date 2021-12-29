Spirited promise: AP BJP promises booze at ₹50 per bottle if voted to power

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
The BJP in Andhra Pradesh has promised to offer liquor at ₹50 per bottle, besides several initiatives, if voted to power in 2024 Assembly polls.
In a public meeting held on Tuesday, BJP Chief Somu Veeraju, lashing out at Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress government and opposition Telugu Desam Party, said the political forces in the State failed to develop it despite the abundant resources and long sea coast it has.
“I am telling you that one crore people are drinking ( alcohol) in the State. All of you people vote for BJP, we will offer you cheap liquor at ₹75. If the revenues are good, we will even supply at just ₹50, (not bad liquor), definitely a good one,” Veerraju said indirectly pointing to high prices of liquor in the State.
Referring to some of the State government Direct Benefit Transfer schemes, the BJP leader said that on an average, a person consumes liquor for about ₹12,000 per month and Jagan Mohan Reddy is collecting all that amount and giving it back in the name of a scheme.
Veerraju asserted that the BJP is committed to making Amaravati the capital and developing the region in just three years if voted to power in AP.
Describing Communists as “barking dogs”, Veerraju alleged that the left parties destroyed the country.
Former Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar, Purandareswari and Rajya Sabha members YS Chowdary and MC Ramesh also spoke in the meeting.
