Spitting, not wearing masks in trains, will attract fines of upto ₹500

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 17, 2021

The fines come into effect immediately and will be in force for six months

To ensure safety of all and to follow Covid-19 protocols, Railways announced a slew of measures on Saturday.

In an order, it stated that not wearing masks and spitting while travelling in trains can attract fines of up to ₹500.

The fines come into effect immediately and will be in force for six months, as per a Railway Board decision.

Indian Railways is continuing its trains services at a time when various parts of the country are facing the second Covid-19 wave.

The move comes in the backdrop of Railways continuing to run trains as parts of India battles more infectious strains of Covid-19.

Published on April 17, 2021

