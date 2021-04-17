Spitting, not wearing masks in trains, will attract fines of upto ₹500

To ensure safety of all and to follow Covid-19 protocols, Railways announced a slew of measures on Saturday.

In an order, it stated that not wearing masks and spitting while travelling in trains can attract fines of up to ₹500.

The fines come into effect immediately and will be in force for six months, as per a Railway Board decision.

Indian Railways is continuing its trains services at a time when various parts of the country are facing the second Covid-19 wave.

