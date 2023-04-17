The number of advertisers and categories spending during the ongoing Indian Premier League on TV has witnessed an increase as the tournament progresses. According to TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media, the number of categories and advertisers on IPL16 on TV subsequently increased during matches 9-16, compared to matches 1-8.

According to the report, category count has increased to 115 in Matches 9-16 from about 100 categories during the first eight matches. Similarly, 111 advertisers advertised in the 9th-16 the match period, compared to 100 in the first eight matches.

Meanwhile, gaming, pan masala, aerated beverages, biscuits and cellular phone services emerged as the top five categories in the first 16 matches of the ongoing IPL season. “The top five categories together accounted for 57 per cent share of ad volumes of the first 16 matches of IPL 2023. The top five advertisers contributed to 38 per cent share of ad volumes during this period,” it added.

The report noted that 14 new categories and 53 new brands advertised in the first 16 matches of the T20 league.

The key new categories included biscuits, moisturising lotions, luggage, tyres, and ecommerce-auto products and services.

