Sports

2020 Hero Indian Open golf cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

The 2020 edition of the Hero Indian Open golf tournament was on Friday cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone as the topmost priority, we have decided to cancel this year’s Hero Indian Open,” Indian Golf Union chairman Devang Shah told PTI.

The Hero Indian Open was earlier postponed from March to later in the year in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Published on July 03, 2020
golf
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal but we will play not to lose: Stimac