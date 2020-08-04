Sports

A cough could lead to red card in soccer

PTI Zurich | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

The image is used here for representational purpose only.

A soccer player who deliberately coughs close to another player or match official can be issued a red card.

The International Football Association Board, the game’s lawmaker, updated its guidelines while the pandemic perseveres.

A referee can only red card a player when they are certain the cough is intentional. A yellow card is also optional.

The new rule falls under “using offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures.”

IFAB said in a statement: “As with all offenses, the referee has to make a judgement about the true nature of the offense.

“If it were clearly accidental, then the referee would not take action nor if the ‘cough’ took place with a large distance between the players.

“However, where it is close enough to be clearly offensive, then the referee can take action.”

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 04, 2020
Covid-19
football
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
BCCI faces ‘chin music’ for retaining Vivo as IPL 2020 title sponsor