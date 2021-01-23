Anand Mahindra to gift Thar SUVs to six Team India youngsters after INDvsAUS win

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group on Saturday announced that he will be gifting the all new Thar SUVs to six young members of Team India following the recent remarkable Test series win in Brisbane earlier this week.

Mahindra will be gifting the SUVs at his personal expense to Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar and Shubhman Gill, he announced on Twitter.

“Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul’s 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They’ve made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible,” Mahindra tweeted.

“Theirs are true ‘Rise’ stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company,” he wrote.

“The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.’ Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority,” he added.

The Ajinkya Rahane led Indian cricket team, driven by its youngsters, pulled off a remarkable three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test to claim the series 2-1 and to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The BCCI earlier this week also announced a ₹5 crore bonus for the team.