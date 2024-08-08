Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday from the women’s 50 kg freestyle category, led to a verbal bout between the NDA leaders and the Opposition, with the Congress throwing the government on the mat, alleging a conspiracy.

As the opposition staged a walk out from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Chairman of the Upper House, Jagdeep Dhankhar cautioned against the politicisation of the issue, saying..”The entire nation is in pain because of the girl. Everyone is sharing the situation but to monetise it, politicise it, is the greatest disrespect to the girl...”

With elections in Haryana due soon, the politicisation of Phogat’s disqualification over not meeting the prescribed weight criterion, was almost inevitable. Last year, when women wrestlers had protested at Jantar Mantar in Delhi alleging sexual harassment by former WFI President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, it had created big impact in Haryana, with some feeling it had affected Lok Sabha poll outcomes. Vinesh Phogat was a central figure of the protest.

Call for probe

Former Haryana CM Bhupendra Hooda called for an investigation into the reasons behind her disqualification. And said she deserved to be given a Rajya Sabha seat.

His son and Congress MP Deepender Hooda said, “Today a Rajya Sabha seat is vacant (in Haryana), we did not have a majority but if there is any suitable person in the country to become an MP then it is Vinesh.”

However, the wrestler’s uncle Mahavir Phogat slammed Bhupinder Hooda for his statement. “This is a political stunt. Today Bhupinder Hooda said that Vinesh should be sent (to the Rajya Sabha), but why was Geeta Phogat not sent to the Rajya Sabha during his government?” he queried.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that Phogat would be felicitated like an Olympic medal winner. Posting on social media platform X, the Haryana Chief Minister wrote, “Our brave daughter of Haryana, Vinesh Phogat, performed brilliantly and entered the finals of the Olympics. Due to some reasons, she may not have been able to play the final of the Olympics, but she is a champion for all of us.”

