Asia Cup 2022: India-Pakistan clash to light up big screens

The much-awaited face-off between India and Pakistan is all set to get bigger. Leading multiplexes are all set to enthral cricket fans with a live screening of the biggest showdown of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

India's largest multiplex operator PVR Cinemas said cricket fans can watch the live screening of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan on the big screen.

"Enjoy a stadium-like experience, the adrenaline rush and the edge of the seat gaming action that deserves the biggest screen possible!" PVR Cinemas tweeted.

The country's second largest multiplex, Inox Leisure, also said the biggest cricketing showdown can be experienced on its big screens in select cities.

However, the announcements didn't cheer all cricket fans as most of the cinemas listed for live screening are restricted to cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Meanwhile, multiplex chain Cinépolis on Saturday said it will screen a set of matches of the Asia Cup live in partnership with the Asian Cricket Council. Fans across India will be able to watch six matches across its 31 multiplexes beginning with the headline clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

In a press release, Cinépolis said, apart from being the official event screening partner, Cinépolis has also bagged the rights to distribute the content pan-India.

“We can’t take every cricket fan to the match, but we can bring the match to the fans and give them an experience to cherish. Through this unique viewing experience, we are delighted to offer our patrons and mall partners the adrenaline rush a cricket match must be enjoyed with,” Devang Sampat, CEO, Cinepolis India, was quoted in the release as saying.