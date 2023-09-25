Star Sports, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2023, on Monday said that about 266 million viewers tuning in to the Star Sports’ live broadcast for the tournament, excluding the final. This makes Asia Cup 2023 the most-watched edition of the tournament. Quoting BARC data, the broadcaster said that total viewing time for the tournament increased by 75 per cent compared to the previous edition in 2018, with over 73.5 billion minutes watched, excluding the final.

“The ‘Super 4’ encounter between the ‘Greatest Rivals’ (India & Pakistan) was the highest-rated ODI match ever, outside of World Cups,“ it added the tournament also witnessed 75 per cent growth in live match ratings (TVR) for non-India matches.

Also Read | Disney Star targets unprecedented reach with Asia Cup, World Cup: Network ad sales head

“Disney Star’s presentation of Asia Cup 2023 was focused on elevating the stature of the event as a premier multi-nation tournament with the greatest rivalry – India vs. Pakistan – as its centrepiece. The unparalleled success of the tournament, despite challenges related to the unpredictable weather, reflects the impact of Star Sports’ multi-dimensional marketing campaigns, enhanced programming and a deep relationship India’s leading sports broadcaster has with Indian Cricket fans.

It also underlines the pre-eminence of marquee multilateral sporting events on TV as the ultimate aggregator of audiences. The record viewership for India and non-India matches in Asia Cup also sets the stage for fandom to touch new highs during ICC CWC 2023 and for previous records to be challenged,” the broadcaster stated.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit