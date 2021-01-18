Australia 149-4 at lunch, lead by 182 runs on Day 4

India claimed four wickets to leave Australia at 149 for four in their second innings at lunch on day 4 of the fourth and final Test here on Monday.

Resuming at 21 for no loss, Marcus Harris (38) and David Warner (48) added another 68 runs before being dismissed by Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar respectively in a space of six balls.

Mohammed Siraj then struck twice, removing Marnus Labuschagne (25) and Matthew Wade (0).

At the break, Steve Smith (28) and Cameron Green (4) were at the crease with Australia leading by 182 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia 1st innings: 369 all out India 1st innings: 336 all out in 111.4 overs.

Australia 2nd innings: 149 for 4 in 41 overs (David Warner 48; Mohammed Siraj 2/37).