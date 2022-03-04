Australian cricketer Warne dies of suspected heart attack

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52, Fox Sports reported on Friday.

Fox said that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

Warne is regarded as one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time after a career in which he took 708 test wickets in a test career which span from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaste

MCC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Honorary Life Member and World Cricket committee member, Shane Warne.



Shane was one of the finest cricketers ever to have played the game.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6gEDCumHDk — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) March 4, 2022

Terribly shocked and saddened to hear the news of legendary spinner Shane Warne passing away. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti 🙏 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2022

Saddened by the news of demise of an iconic cricketer and a legendary spinner Shane Warne. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 4, 2022

I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can't believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

Oh God! This is terrible news. Shocking!!#Shanewarne — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) March 4, 2022

A master of his craft, an icon of our sport.



Rest in Peace, Shane Warne. 💔 pic.twitter.com/uszZwLtTTG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 4, 2022

Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦@ShaneWarne⁩ has died from a heart attack aged just 52.

He was a genius cricketer, a supreme entertainer, a fantastic bloke and a great loyal friend for many years.

Just gutting news.

RIP Warnie, I loved every minute in your company. pic.twitter.com/RCUGuTU4Gm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 4, 2022

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

I am in agony. Grief. And have no words. I was lucky enough to know him well. The magic will stay forever. #ShaneWarne #GreatestOfHisKind. In disbelief. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne no more..

I'm Shocked and Shattered.Simply can't believe I'm hearing this.Very very sad day for our cricket community.The biggest superstar of my generation gone.Goodbye Legend @ShaneWarne #RIP Condolences to the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TRWstn6knq — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Can't believe I'm typing this... Rest In Peace. There will never ever be another #ShaneWarne 💐 pic.twitter.com/KxzGDqBDbl — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 4, 2022

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

To the greatest leg-spinner of all-time and one of cricket's great entertainers - we'll miss you, legend 😔#ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/5gtha7o7xh — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 4, 2022

It's a sad day for world cricket. First the news of Rodney Marsh & now Shane Warne 💔 Heartbreaking! I have fond memories of playing with Warne. He was the king of spin & a legend of the game who's gone way before his time. RIP. You will be missed 🙏🏻 my condolences to his family — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 4, 2022

Lost for words. RIP Shane Warne. One of the greats of the game. Absolutely shocking news. Condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/zEWP0tKSII — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 4, 2022