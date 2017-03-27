Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait announces retirement

Taking Manipur’s flavours beyond its borders
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait has announced his retirement from all forms of the game on Monday due to persistent elbow injuries.
Tait, who had retired from first-class cricket in 2009 and one-day internationals in 2011, continued to play as a Twenty20 specialist, with his last match coming for the Hobart Hurricanes against the Sydney Thunder in the 2016-17 Big Bash League.
“I honestly wanted to play a couple more years, whether it was over in the UK or here,” the 34-year-old Tait told cricket.com.au.
“The elbow has pretty much gone off a cliff now, it's done and dusted. “I suppose when you're not contributing on the field as much as you'd like to, it's time to finish up.”
Tait was instrumental in Australia's 2007 World Cup triumph in West Indies, where he was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 23 dismissals in the tournament.
“In his prime, Shaun was the world's fastest bowler. It was incredibly exciting to watch him full flight bursting through the defences of the game's best batsmen,” Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland said in a statement.
Tait represented Australia in three tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20s and made his last international appearance against India in the shortest format at Sydney last year.
Shubhra Devi’s Meira Foods promotes local produce and empowers women economically
Bike ambulances bring timely first-aid services to people in remote areas around Shimla
Rajasthan’s mining industry is far from the modernised operation one expects it to be
To be one of the first righthand drive markets to get Levante Trofeo, the most powerful Maserati cars ever
The SME exchanges of the BSE and the NSE offer investors a route to buy into under-researched stocks that can ...
Bellwether indices fell sharply last week and tested vital supports
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
It sets limits on security deposits and provides for speedy dispute resolution
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...
Please Email the Editor