Barbados win 1st match as St. Kitts & Nevis record 2nd win in a row in Hero CPL

Barbados Royals registered their first win while St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots won their second match in a row in the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The Barbados Royals got onto the points table with their first win of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) recording a comfortable 15-run victory over the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Barbados Royals changed their opening pair to Shai Hope and Johnson Charles who put on 32 runs in 20 balls. Yet after Hope was dismissed Barbados were reeling at 48 for 3 and they had a slice of luck when Haider Ali dropped Glenn Phillips (56) when the latter was on 2 runs.

Phillips took advantage of the reprieve by hitting a half century (56) from 46 balls and he was assisted by Raymon Reifer in a stand of 79 as they reached 161 for five.

Tallawahs start in the worst possible manner losing four wickets inside the PowerPlay. Carlos Braithwaite and Shamarh Brooks gave them hope with a 66-run partnership but a double strike from Reifer got rid of Braithwaite and Andre Russell in the same over. Despite some late blows from Miguel Pretorius Tallawahs were always struggling and ultimately lost the match.

Brief scores: Barbados Royals 161/5 (Phillips 56*, Reifer 31*; Reifer 3/25, Perera 2/17) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 146/9 (Brooks 47, Braithwaite 29*; Permaul 2/15) by 15 runs

Man of the match: Raymon Reifer

Lewis and Thomas make is easy to SKN Patriots

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots won their second straight match at the 2021 Hero CPL beating Guyana Amazon Warriors by a convincing eight-wicket margin thanks to Dominic Drakes (3/26) and Evin Lewis (62) and Devon Thomas (55 not out) who put an opening stand of 113.

Warriors won the toss and elected to bat but struggled against some tidy bowling from the Patriots. Drakes was the star but Sheldon Cottrell and Paul van Meekeren added to the might.

After Cottrell got the first breakthrough dismissing Brandon King, Warriors once again sent Odean Smith up the order as a pinch hitter but that did not work as he went for a seven-ball duck.

Wickets fell regularly and they were 75/5 in the 12th over as Drakes took 3/26 and Fawad Ahmed had 2/33. Nicholas Pooran and Mohammad Hafeez got Warriors to 146/8 but that was just not enough.

Guyana were off to a great start and never looked back as they won by eight wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

Brief scores: St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 147/2 (Lewis 62, Thomas 55*; Drakes 3/26, Ahmed 2/33) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 146/8 (Hemraj 39, Hafeez 38*; Imran Tahir 1/32, Naveen ul Haq 1/28) by eight wickets.

Man of the match: Devon Thomas