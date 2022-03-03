BCCI announces RuPay as official partner for Tata IPL

The Indian Premier League Governing Council on Thursday announced RuPay as an official partner for Tata IPL beginning March 26. This will be a multi-year partnership, said a joint statement. Praveena Rai, Chief Operating Officer, NPCI said, “Just like IPL provides high voltage entertainment to all Indian cricket lovers, RuPay offers tech-led, innovative, and customized offerings to people across the country, being accepted in India and internationally. With RuPay’s venture into IPL as the official partner, we feel it is one of the best ways to define the tech-savvy, youthful, contemporary brand personality of RuPay.” Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL said, “This association of IPL and RuPay, the flagship product of NPCI, brings together two of India’s best homegrown brands and is set to create a huge impact on millions of Indians across the globe, encouraging digital payments adoption in a faster and seamless manner.”

