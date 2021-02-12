BCCI announces shortlist of players for IPL 2021 auction

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Two hundred and ninety-two cricket players have been shortlisted to be part of the Indian Premier League auction. The , ahead of the VIVO IPL is expected to be played in India from April 2021.
A total of 1,114 cricketers had registered for the auction, and the final list was then pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on Friday.
A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and 3 players from associate nations are up for grabs in the player auction in Chennai. The auction is set to start at 15:00 IST.
Two Indian players – Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav – and eight overseas players – Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy and Mark Wood have chosen to be slotted in the highest reserve price bracket of Rs 2 crore, it said.
Twelve players in the auction list have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the two Indian players in the list of 11 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.
The complete list of VIVO IPL 2021 player auction: Click here
List of capped players as per their base price
Base Price (INR)
Total
Indians
Overseas
2 Crore
10
2
8
1.5 Crore
12
-
12
1 Crore
11
2
9
75 Lacs
15
-
15
50 Lacs
65
13
52
Source: BCCI
