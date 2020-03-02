BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, others skip ACC meeting over coronavirus scare

The Asian Cricket Council meeting scheduled to be held in Dubai on Tuesday was postponed after multiple members including the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, decided to skip the meeting in light of the coronavirus scare in UAE according to media reports.

Ganguly, who took the reins of the BCCI in October 2019, was supposed to fly out for the meeting on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board CEO, Wasim Khan, had also refrained from flying out to Dubai for the meeting as per media reports.

One of the key discussions of the meeting was to be the venue of the next Asia cup which was scheduled to be held in Pakistan next month. However, after India’s decision to not let the players travel to Pakistan over security concern, the ACC was mulling to shift the venue.

However, the meeting is now postponed to be held towards the end of the March, the report said.

The UAE was the first country in West Asia to report a confirmed COVID-19 case in the region. According to a Reuters report, so far, over 21 confirmed cases have been reported in the country with no casualties.

The Emirati Education Ministry on Saturday had announced the suspension of nursery school classes as well as all external and internal school activities and trips for prevention against the virus.

The UAE is a major business hub in the region and one of the primary transit points for passengers travelling to China and other destinations in Asia.