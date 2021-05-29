BCCI moves IPL to UAE, in respite to sponsors/advertisers

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to shift the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2021 to the UAE. This move should come as a respite to sponsors, advertisers, and viewers said, industry experts.
Earlier this month, IPL was suspended until further notice after several players and staff members of different teams tested positive of Covid-19. Now, the BCCI has decided that it will continue the remaining 31 matches in the UAE “considering the monsoon season in India in the September-October,” BCCI said in a statement.
The decision was taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually, where members unanimously agreed to resume IPL. According to Lloyd Mathias, Business Strategist and the former A-PAC Head of Marketing for HP, when the IPL was underway in April, the Covid-19 second wave was spreading, making its continuance unfeasible. This was not just because the bio-bubbles were breached but also the fact that the IPL seemed truly insensitive with the death and devastation all around.
Now that the pandemic seems to be receding, the BCCI plans to re-start the tournament in the UAE in mid-September. “I believe it is a justified move on several counts. For one, it doesn’t impact safety or strain relief and healthcare operations in India, being played in the UAE to empty stadiums and secure bio-bubbles," Mathias said.
A BCCI source told BusinessLine that had this decision not been taken it would have cost the board a revenue loss of at least ₹2,000 crore. Advertising and sponsorships make a chunk of the revenues of IPL. Brand expert and founder of Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, Harish Bijoor, said shifting the remaining fixtures of IPL to the UAE resuscitates the season and the monetisation hopes from sponsors, broadcasters, and marketers. “It's really a way of shifting matches back into a more secure bubble than was possible to ensure last time round,” he said.
According to Mathias, apart from being a revenue-generating model for companies, “it is a significant engine of commerce to a beleaguered economy providing jobs and a much-needed respite to the millions impacted and stressed by the pandemic – for whom this resumption will mean some live entertainment, helping them tide over the trauma of the past few months.”
Now, the only challenge for the BCCI is the availability of players. “If the required players are not there, we will have to ask the franchises to look for replacements,” said the source.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Combining sustainable foraging with socially distant travel is a great way of exploring the world in the ‘new ...
It’s the birth anniversary of English philosopher and writer Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who created the ...
With laughter, tears and nostalgia, ‘Friends: The Reunion’ works as a balm in these pandemic-ravaged times
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...