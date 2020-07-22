BCCI plans to host IPL in UAE

Mumbai, July 22 The Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) is making plans to host the much-awaited Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Cricbuzz has reported.

IPL, which was scheduled for late March, had been postponed due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in the last week of that month.

The board has already shot off a letter to the government seeking permission to conduct the tournament in UAE.

“We have written to the government seeking permission to host the tournament in UAE,” Patel told Cricbuzz. “The dates have not been finalised as yet and will be decided at the (next) IPL GC, which will be held in the next seven or ten days.”

BCCI had been looking for alternatives and many countries, including Sri Lanka, and the UAE showed interest in hosting the high-profile IPL, as per media reports.

Last month, the Emirates Cricket Board had stated that it has the right infrastructure for hosting the IPL.

Patel has insisted that the option of hosting the tournament in India hasn’t been given up yet. The final decision will be made in the IPL Governing Council meeting.