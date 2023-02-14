Bengaluru Open, India’s prestigious ATP Challenger tennis event, has onboarded leading sports news and analysis portal DafaNews as its title sponsor for the next three years.

The sponsorship deal will be effective from the upcoming 2023 edition of the tournament which is slated to start on February 20.

“We are delighted to welcome DafaNews as the title sponsor for the Bengaluru Open. Their commitment as well as a presence within the sports community will strengthen our vision of nurturing the sport’s ecosystem within the country. Built on a strong foundation of belief and shared vision for the development of Indian tennis, we look forward to this long and successful association that will enhance the level of this prestigious tournament,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director, Bengaluru Open.

As part of this sponsorship, the news portal will see a prominent presence at the tournament through various branding collaterals.

“Partnering with Bengaluru Open is an amazing opportunity. We’ve been showing our support for the growth of tennis in India and this is another step in doing so,” said Joao Coimbra Tavares, DafaNews Manager.

The Bengaluru Open will take place at the KSLTA Stadium with the qualifiers scheduled from February 19 to 20 while the main draw will be conducted from February 20 to 26.

The tournament, which has attracted stars of the tennis world since its inception, will see former World No. 10 Lucas Pouille and last year’s champion Chun-hsin Tseng set to compete for the coveted title.

