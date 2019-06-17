Bhuvneshwar ruled out of next 2-3 games due to hamstring niggle: Virat Kohli

A one-woman army that waged a battle for empathy
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was, on Sunday, ruled out of at least the next two World Cup games after developing a niggle in his left hamstring during the clash against Pakistan.
The paceman walked off the field without completing his third over and India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that he will be replaced by Mohammed Shami in the following games. “Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He’s out for two — maybe three — games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament. He is very important for us,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after India thumped Pakistan by 89 runs.
Kohli added that “Shami was raring to go”.
Also read: Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit, Kuldeep ensure India beat Pakistan by 89 runs
India’s next three games are against Afghanistan (June 22), West Indies (June 27) and England (June 30).
It is second big jolt for India as opener Shikhar Dhawan has already been ruled out of a few games due to a thumb injury, sustain during the match against Australia.
The India captain was effusive in his praise for team’s top-order batsmen, especially Rohit Sharma, who struck his second hundred of the tournament. “Rohit’s knock was outstanding again. KL helped Rohit, who showed why he’s such a good ODI player again today. It was a team effort to get to 336.”
Kohli was also relieved that Kuldeep Yadav was back in form. “Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar and Fakhar were trying to play him out, but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. I think today was the best he bowled at this World Cup.”
Asked that India-Pakistan games have not lived up to hype of late, Kohli said they do not fall to the trap of playing to hype. “I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final (in 2017) but if you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong. We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters.”
Alka Gujnal has ensured that destitute sex workers are treated with dignity
A new app, Good Vibes, introduces the deaf-blind to a tactile language that could transform their lives
Project Apple Unnati helps Uttarakhand farmers grow the fruit as a creeper
Earnings growth for India Inc, which has been on first gear in recent times, is all set to receive a boost ...
The key benchmark indices gained sharply last week, breaking important hurdles
While margins can be under pressure, healthy demand and good pricing power are positives
If company-specific issues are resolved favourably, long-term prospects will be good
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor