Bidding for 2 new IPL teams on Monday

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Adani Group and the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group are among the favourites in the race to own the two new teams in next year’s Indian Premier League for which the bidding will happen today. While more than 20 entities have acquired the bid documents, not all of them are expected to put in a financial bid.
Others in the fray are likely to be Jindal Steel, Torrent Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma and Avram Glazer, whose family owns a majority stake in Manchester United football club.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited expression of interest to acquire the right to own and operate two new teams. Currently, there are eight IPL teams. The new teams will play from the IPL 2022 season.
While the base price has been kept at ₹2,000 crore per team, analysts are expecting the bids to be in the range of ₹5,000-7,000 crore.
But some of the existing franchisees are not in favour of opening up the field to a new team as they fear losing their key players in the event of a fresh auction. “It can erode the value of a successful franchisee if some of their top players are bought out by another team during the auction,” said the owner of an existing franchisee.
But despite these objections, the BCCI is pushing through with the move to include two new teams for the 2022 IPL edition to cash in on the rising popularity of the league across the country. The two new teams will represent either of the 6 cities shortlisted by the BCCI. These cities are Ahmedabad, Cuttack, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Indore and Lucknow. The BCCI had last year reached out to large corporates, including the Tatas, the Adanis and the Sanjiv Goenka group, to gauge their interest in owning new teams.
According to sources, the Gujarat-based Adani group is keen on forming a team with the newly christened Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad as the base.
The Sanjiv Goenka group is also keen on making a comeback to IPL after its earlier team the Rising Pune Supergiant was suspended due to alleged involvement in betting.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...