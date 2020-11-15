Bogey free Aditi rises to seventh at Saudi International

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
Aditi Ashok turned in her best round on the moving day at the $1million Aramco Saudi Ladies International by bringing home a card of 3-under 69 and rising into the Top-10 at Tied-seventh after three rounds.
Aditi, who had two bogeys on Day 1, reduced it to one on the second day and on the third day it was three birdies and no bogeys. She patiently parred the entire front nine and then birdied 10th and 11th and added a third birdie on Par-5 18th for the second day running. At 4-under 212, she is six shots behind the co-leaders, Lydia Hall (69) and the second round leader, Emily Pedersen (71), who are at 10-under 206. Things however were not so great for Tvesa Malik (78) and Diksha Dagar (77) who are both Tied-62nd at 12-over.
As Aditi played a very steady round to show her return to form, Lydia Hall clawed back two-shots on halfway leader Emily Kristine Pedersen to tee-up a thrilling finish.
Lydia Hall had five birdies in her three-under par 69 that saw the Welshwoman take her place joint top of the leaderboard with only 18 holes to play. Pedersen had three birdies against two bogeys. Major-winner Georgia Hall also carded a 69, leaving her one back ahead of the final three-ball on Sunday.
Celine Herbin of France and Sweden’s two-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist both sit on seven-under par, with Germany’s Esther Henseleit the sole player on -6.
A group of seven players all sit two-shots further back on four-under par, including Scotland’s Carly Booth, Stephanie Kyriacou of Australia, Aditi Ashok and Caroline Hedwall of Sweden.
