As India is gearing up for its ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympics, a report by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Grant Thornton Bharat (GTB) stated that cities of Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune have emerged as pivotal players in India’s sports development. The report, which termed these five cities as the “top marvels” noted, “that these Indian cities are truly in the big leagues, hitting it out of the park with their exceptional capabilities.”

The ‘Sports Cities of India 2024’ report evaluated various cities across parameters like infrastructure development, athlete programs, fan engagement, and their readiness to host large-scale international events.

The report also pointed out that cities of Ahmedabad, Panaji and Panchkula are the key rising stars which are steadily building their sports infrastructure and making significant strides in hosting key sporting events.

Holistic approach

“What stands out in this year’s survey is the tangible shift towards a holistic approach in sports development. Beyond just infrastructure, cities are focusing on long-term athlete development, integrating cutting-edge technology, and fostering partnerships between government and private entities to create a sustainable sports ecosystem. This approach is crucial as India moves towards its 2036 Olympic ambitions. The data highlights a strong momentum, not just in traditional sports, but also in the rise of e-sports and adventure sports, which are becoming key drivers of youth engagement and fan base expansion, ”said Abhishek Binaykia, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat.

“Cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai are emerging as e-sports hubs, supported by major tournaments and leagues. E-sports is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of India’s sports ecosystem, attracting millions of viewers and offering new career opportunities in gaming, streaming, and digital marketing,” he added.

Meanwhile, the report noted that the Indian government has made an allocation of ₹3,442.32 crore in the Union Budget 2024-25 focusing on grassroot programs and elite athlete support. “The Khelo India initiative continues to be a driving force, with ₹900 crore dedicated to promoting sports at the grassroots level. As India scales its sporting ambitions, the collaboration between state governments, private enterprises, and sporting bodies will be crucial in developing sustainable infrastructure and athlete development programs,” it added.

The government has recently also released the draft National Sports Policy 2024 for pre-legislative consultations and feedback. It has provisions for utilising CSR funds to organise national events and leagues, the fructification of which can promote inclusivity and drive development, said Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at the CII Score Card 2024 event on Friday.

