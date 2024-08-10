The CAS decision on Vinesh Phogat's appeal against disqualification from Olympic finals deferred till August 11, said an IOA source.
The 29-year-old was disqualified for being 100gm overweight at the time on weigh-in on Wednesday. The much-anticipated verdict on her appeal was earlier due to be announced this evening.
“The ad-hoc division of CAS has extended time till 6pm on August 11, 2024, for the Sole Arbitrator Hon. Dr Annabelle Bennett in the Vinesh Phogat vs. United World Wrestling & the International Olympic Committee to issue a decision,” the IOA said in a statement.
“The reasoned order will be issued at a later date,” it added.
In the summit clash, Vinesh was replaced by Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals on Tuesday.
In her appeal, the Indian has demanded that she be given a joint silver with Lopez as she was within the prescribed weight limit during her bouts on Tuesday.
Vinesh was represented by high-profile senior advocates Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania.
