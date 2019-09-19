CBI arrests former Honorary Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association in connection with chitfund cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Asirbad Behera, then Honorary Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association and Kamalakanta Das, representative of Hotel Solan Inn on Thursday.

These arrests have been made based on the Non-Bailable Warrants issued by the Court of Special Chief Judicial Magistrate, CBI Cases, Bhubaneswar in one of the chit fund cases of Odisha.

A CBI statement said that the agency had filed a Supplementary Chargesheet on August 27, 2019 against Kamalakanta Das, Sambit Kumar Khuntia (private person), Asirbad Behera, then Honorary Secretary of Odisha Cricket Association along with Odisha Cricket Association under relevant sections of IPC and Prize Chits & Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 among others in an on-going investigation of a chit fund case.

Both the accused persons were arrested today from their residential premises at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The third accused Sambit Kumar Khuntia mentioned in the charge sheet was earlier granted bail by the High Court on November 11, 2016 after his arrest.