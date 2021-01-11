Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara cross 6,000-run mark in Test cricket; becomes 11th Indian to achieve this feat

PTI Sydney | Updated on January 11, 2021 Published on January 11, 2021

A file picture of Cheteshwar Pujara   -  PTI

Cheteshwar Pujara on Monday became only the 11th Indian to crossed the 6,000-run mark in Test cricket.

Pujara, playing his 80th game, reached the milestone on day five of the third Test against Australia at the SCG.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was quick to congratulate him on social media.

"Cheteshwar Pujara has become the 11th Indian batsman to reach 6,000 runs in Test cricket! What a fine player he has been," the ICC wrote.

The other Indians who have 6,000 plus runs are Sachin Tendulkar (15,921) runs, Rahul Dravid (13,265), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), VVS Laxman (8,781), Virender Sehwag (8,503), Virat Kohli (7,318), Sourav Ganguly (7,212), Dilip Vengsarkar (6,868), Mohammad Azharuddin (6,215), Gundappa Viswanath (6,080).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 11, 2021
cricket
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.