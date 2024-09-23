Cognizant and Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team celebrated the success of their three-year partnership on Monday at a special event held at Cognizant’s MEPZ campus in Chennai. Aston Martin Aramco driver and two-time Formula One World Champion Fernando Alonso attended the event alongside Cognizant’s leadership team and hundreds of associates.

Since the partnership began in 2021, Cognizant, a global leader in technology and professional services, has revolutionized the use of technology within the Aston Martin F1 Team. Through its data, analytics, and machine learning expertise, Cognizant has enhanced the team’s daily operations, strengthened its IT infrastructure, and driven innovation and performance both on and off the track. Beyond the race circuit, Cognizant has also crafted immersive and interactive experiences that bring millions of fans closer to the high-octane world of Formula One.

Fernando Alonso, Spanish racing driver for Aston Martin Aramco Formula One (AMF1), poses for selfies with Cognizant staff during a visit to Cognizant’s MEPZ facility in Chennai . | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Alonso said that over the three years, we have been in partnership with Cognizant, its advances in technology and support for the team have been pivotal in helping us improve and achieve results on and off the track.