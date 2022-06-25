Commonwealth eSports Championship: Two Indian Teams qualified to play Dota 2 and Rocket League

Two Indian teams qualified for the Commonwealth Esports Championship for Dota 2 and Rocket league. After winning all the virtual qualifier matches played at the South Asian regional qualifiers, the Rocket League team which consists of three players is at the top spot beating Pakistan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The five member Dota 2 team on the other had come second in the qualifiers after winning both matches against Sri Lanka and wining one round each against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The commonwealth esports championships is the pilot esports event for the Commonwealth Games. The main event is a two day event held between August 6th and 8th at the international Convention Centre(ICC) in Birmingham, UK.

The major games that will be played are Dota 2, eFootball and Rocket League out of which India has qualified for two out of the three games. According to Olympics all the three titles will feature in an open category and a women’s only category in the Commonwealth Esports Championship.

