CPL 2022: Third straight win for Barbados; St Lucia get first win

The Barbados Royals secured their third successive victory of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season with a resounding win over Trinbago Knight Riders by 80 runs following the application of the Duckworth Lewis system as the match was hit by rain.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field. However, a brilliant opening stand of 85 runs between Kyle Mayers (52) and Quinton De Kock (44) built the platform for Barbados Royals to run up 194 for 4 in 20 overs. The Power Play produced 67 runs. Later David Miller scored a whirlwind 60 runs from just 36 balls.

In a chase affected by rain, Knight Riders suffered a batting collapse. They lost six wickets in the powerplay before rain brought a premature end to proceedings with the score at 51-7 after 8 overs. The Royals were adjudged winners by 80 runs.

For Barbados Devon Thomas with his off spin took the big wickets of Tim Seifert and Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard. Obed McCoy took the wicket of Nicholas Pooran with the last ball of the powerplay before Andre Russell lost his wicket in the following over. With 8 overs bowled and the Knight Riders 51-7, heavy rain forced an early end to the match, with the Royals winning on DLS by 80 runs.

Barbados Royals maintain a 100% record in three matches while Trinbago Knight Riders have suffered their first defeat of the season.

Match 8: Barbados Royals: 194/ 4 in 20 overs (David Miller 60, Kyle Mayers 52) beat Trinbago Knight Riders 51/7 in 8 overs (Colin Munro 12, Devon Thomas 2/4; Obed McCoy 2/11) by 80 runs (Duckworth Lewis – due to rain).

MoM: David Miller

St Lucia grab a nail-biting win over Tallawahs

Saint Lucia Kings grabbed a nail-biting victory against Jamaica Tallawahs in front of their home crowd. That helped them get their Hero CPL campaign up and running.

The Kings won the toss and opted to field first and their bowlers obliged with a disciplined performance with the ball and the fielding was excellent. Wickets fell at regular intervals to ensure the Tallawahs were restricted to 163 for 8.

In reply the Tallawahs played the Kings at their own game by taking regular wickets. Mohammed Amir’s early double wicket over rocked the Kings but Johnson Charles’ excellent half century kept the home side, St Lucia, in the game. When David Wiese came to the crease he marshalled the chase superbly to get the Kings their first win of the tournament.

Asked to bat first the Tallawahs made heavy weather of their innings and lost too many wickets in the PowerPlay. Kennar Lewis, Shamarh Brooks and Rovman Powell all fell to leave the Tallawahs at 47 for 3 at the end of the first six overs. Then, when Brandon King was run out courtesy of brilliant fielding from Jeavor Royal, the Tallawahs were reeling at 62 for 4.

However Imad Wasim and Raymon Reifer rebuilt the innings and set it up for some late over plundering in the final four overs to ensure the Tallawahs set a challenging 164 to win.

While chasing the Kings, too, struggled in the PowerPlay. They lost four wickets in the first seven overs to leave them in disarray at 39 for 4 but Tim David and Johnson Charles counter-attacked well to put the Kings side ahead at the halfway stage of the innings.

That advantage disappeared when both the set batsmen were dismissed. However, Roshon Primus and Wiese kept the Kings in the game going into the final few overs. When Primus departed Wiese guided the chase into the final over and hit the winning run to rapturous celebration in the stands.

Match 9: Jamaica Tallawahs 163/ 8 in 20 overs (Raymon Reifer 62, Scott Kuggeleijn 3/44) lost to St Lucia Kings 164/8 in 19.5 overs (Johnson Charles 62, Roshon Primus 22, Mohammed Amir 3/25) by two wickets.

MoM: Johnson Charles