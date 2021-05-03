Sports

Cricket Australia backs fundraising drive in response to India's Covid crisis

Reuters MELBOURNE | Updated on May 03, 2021

Governing body CA is making an initial donation of A$50,000, matching a contribution made by Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins.

Cricket Australia (CA) and the country's players union have thrown their weight behind a fundraising drive with charity UNICEF Australia to respond to India's Covid-19 health crisis.

Governing body CA is making an initial donation of A$50,000 ($38,600), matching a contribution made by Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins last week.

More
Cummins donates $50,000 to India's fight against Covid-19 pandemic
 

"Australians and Indians share a special bond and, for many, our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship," CA interim CEO Nick Hockley said in a statement on Monday.

"It has been distressing and saddening to learn of the suffering of so many of our Indian sisters and brothers during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and our hearts go out to everyone impacted."

UNICEF Australia's "India Covid-19 Crisis Appeal" is procuring and installing oxygen equipment in hospitals to treat seriously ill patients, providing testing equipment and "supporting acceleration of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out", the charity said.

A massive surge in Covid-19 cases has placed a huge strain on India's health system, with a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen supplies, and morgues and crematoriums swamped.

India reported 392,488 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, pushing the total cases to 19.56 million. Deaths jumped by a record 3,689, taking the overall toll to 215,542.

Amid the crisis, the Indian Premier League cricket tournament has ploughed on despite fierce criticism on social media. The Indian cricket board has said the IPL will continue as scheduled, with the final in Ahmedabad on May 30.

Published on May 03, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
cricket
Australia
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.