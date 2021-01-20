Cricket Australia lauds India for epic Test series win

Cricket Australia on Wednesday saluted the Indian team's "resilience, courage and skill" during its historic Test series win over the hosts and expressed gratitude to the BCCI for the "sacrifices" it made to ensure a smooth conduct of the epic contest.

A second-string Indian team, led by Ajinkya Rahane, braved all odds to defeat a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba here to win the four-Test series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday in Brisbane.

“On behalf of everyone at Cricket Australia, we congratulate Team India for their resilience, courage and skill demonstrated in retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a series that will be talked about for generations to come,” CA wrote in a Thank You note to the BCCI.

Covid pandemic challenges

The note, written by CA interim CEO Nick Hockley and Chair Earl Eddings, was addressed to "friends in Indian cricket", the BCCI, acknowledging the role played by the Sourav Ganguly-led board in successfully completing the tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Australian cricket will forever be grateful to the BCCI for their friendship, trust and commitment in helping to deliver a series that has brought joy to many millions of people around the world at a time they needed it most,” the letter read.

“The unique challenges of international touring during a global pandemic are considerable and we thank India's players, coaches and support staff for all they have given.

“Over the past nine weeks, the Indian and Australian men's teams completed outstanding One-Day International and Twenty20 International series, followed by one of the greatest Border-Gavaskar Test series ever competed,” it added.

The CA officials said that the BCCI's cooperation was crucial to making the tour a hit. The series gave the financially struggling CA a major boost with an expected revenue of 300 million Australian dollars.

Racist chants

The two teams brushed aside some unsavoury controversies like the racist chants against Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah by the crowd in the Sydney Test, to ensure that the focus remained firmly on cricket.

“Despite the many public health and logistical challenges, the BCCI engaged with a spirit of cooperation befitting their status as one of international sport's greatest ambassadors. "We will never forget the sacrifices made by our friends at the BCCI that made all this possible,” they said.

The note also appreciated the contributions of all other stakeholders, saying the series witnessed many enthralling contests between players of the two sides.

"From the sublime fast bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins, to the wonderful batting of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith, to the exciting debuts of Shubman Gill and Cameroon Green - and much, much more - the past two months of cricket have been absolutely enthralling.

“May we also take this opportunity to thank everyone who played their part to deliver this memorable series -- governments, health officials, venues, broadcast and commercial partners, cricket associations, players, match officials, staff and their families.”

India's tour of Australia started nearly two months back with three ODIs which the visitors lost 1-2 before pocketing the T20 series 2-0.