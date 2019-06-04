Cricket: BCCI announces home schedule for 2019-20 season

Five countries will tour India in the 2019-20 season with the hosts scheduled to play five test matches, starting with a series against South Africa later this year, the country's cricket board (BCCI) has said.

Virat Kohli's top-ranked test side face South Africa in the first of three Twenty20 Internationals on Sept. 15 followed by a three-test series in October.

India's last two home tests of the season are against Bangladesh in November 2019, with the teams also scheduled to play three T20s.

The five tests are part of the inaugural World Test Championship which involves the nine top-ranked test nations competing in a league between July 2019 and April 2021, with the top two teams progressing to the final to be held in June 2021.

India will play nine ODIs and 12 T20s in total at home with the West Indies arriving in December, followed by visits from Zimbabwe and Australia in January.

Kohli's men wrap up the season with a three-match ODI series against South Africa in March.

India's 2019-20 home schedule:

South Africa: Three T20s in Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru; three tests in Visakhapatnam, Ranchi and Pune; three ODIs (in March 2020) in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Kolkata

Bangladesh: Three T20s in Delhi, Rajkot and Nagpur; two tests in Indore and Kolkata

West Indies: Three T20s in Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad; three ODIs in Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Cuttack

Zimbabwe: Three T20s in Guwahati, Indore and Pune

Australia: Three ODIs in Mumbai, Rajkot and Bengaluru