Cricket Foundation launches NFT marketplace for digital collectibles

Here’s some good news for the ardent fans of cricket and cricketing celebrities. Established five months ago, Cricket Foundation has opened an exclusive NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens) marketplace for cricketing collectibles.
While it lets cricket lovers have exclusive ownership of digital collectibles put on the marketplace by celebrities and clubs, it allows top players to monetise their digital properties.
Players like V V S Laxman, Parthiv Patel, Wasim Akram, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta, Veda Krishnamurthy, Pragyan Ojha and Lance Klusener have already joined the marketplace.
Cricket Foundation, the Singapore-based blockchain platform, has announced the launch of cricket tokens and CricketCrazy.io, the NFT marketplace with over 50 unique moments worth over $ 2,00,000.
The platform is built by Blockchain technology company Zebi.
“The marketplace ecosystem has already got over 120 partners, ranging from players, clubs, associations, business partners and game developers,” Atul Srivastava, Co-Founder of Cricket Foundation, has said.
Addressing a virtual press conference on Wednesday, the number of users on the platform exceeded 50,000 even before launch.
“The Cricket Foundation is a Layer 1 technology, meaning it can host multiple applications that are built on top of it. NFTs are one such application which allows for fans and collectors to collect digital media,” Pruthvi Rao, Co-Founder of Cricket Foundation, said.
Cricket Foundation Co-Founder and cricketer Parthiv Patel has said that the platform would offer a good place for revenue generation of players, particularly in the later phase of their sporting life.
Though it is quite common for people to access and forward some best moments in the game, people don’t own any photos or videos.
“What you forwarded is just a copy. But in the case of NFTs, you have the ownership of the digital collectibles. The ownership is backed by Blockchain technology,” Pruthvi Rao said.
