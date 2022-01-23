hamburger

Cricket: India-Windies series to be played in two cities due to Covid-19, says BCCI

PTI | Updated on: Jan 23, 2022

The two series will be played between February 6-20

India's upcoming One Day International and Twenty20 international series against West Indies will be hosted in two cities to minimise "biosecurity risks" amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The white-ball series was originally intended to be played across six venues, including the Indian cities of Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Cuttack and Thiruvananthapuram, but will now be hosted entirely in Ahmedabad (ODI) and Kolkata (T20).

"The decision ... has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders," BCCI said in a statement.

The two series will be played between February 6-20.

Published on January 23, 2022

