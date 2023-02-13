The Women’s Premier League 2023 auction is set to take place on Monday, February 13, 2023.

While official details are yet to be announced by the BCCI, around 409 players are set to go under the hammer. About 1,525 players have registered for the auction.

This is the first season of the WPL, and the highest base price bracket for women has been decided to be ₹50 lakh.

Two of the most well-known players of the women cricket team, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have submitted their names for this bracket.

Five WPL teams will compete for players in the auction. The inaugural teams for WPL are Bengaluru, Gujarat, Mumbai, Lucknow and Delhi.

